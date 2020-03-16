The all-encompassing report on the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market projects the prospective growth of the industry. It gives and extensive analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings to draw a forecast of the growth in the years 2020 to 2026. The study estimates the potential growth of the industry and the factors responsible for the expansion of the business. The study highlights the driving forces, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) in the upcoming years. The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Mitek Systems Inc., Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Okta (US), SAP (Germany), CA Technologies (US), Ping Identity (US), ForgeRock (US), Janrain (US), LoginRadius (Canada), GlobalSign (UK), Trusona (US), iWelcome (Netherlands), SecureAuth (US), WidasConcepts (Germany), Acuant (US), EmpowerID (US), Onegini (Netherlands), Pirean (UK), Auth0 (US), Avatier (US), ManageEngine (US), Ergon (Switzerland), Simeio Solutions (US), Ubisecure (Finland), TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., Okta, Inc., Experian PLC, Centrify Corporation, Janrain, Inc., IBM (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., Traxion Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics LLP, Aware Inc. and Equifax Inc, among others.

It profiles the key players of the business and discusses investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the industry. The report gives a competitive analysis by evaluating the market position of the companies. It also examines the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to provide insights into the trends observed in the industry and the sectors that exhibit the most growth prospects.

Scope of Report:

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market for the forecast period 2020 – 2026 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

Segments covered in the report:

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Cloud On-Premises



Authentication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Passwords Knowledge-based answers Tokens Biometrics PIN Security certificates



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Services Training and education services Advisory and implementation services Support services



Solutions Directory services Identity proofing/verification Identity authentication Identity analytics Behavioral analytics Single Sign On (SSO) Access management Data governance



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Public sector Retail and consumer goods Telecommunication Media and entertainment Travel and hospitality Healthcare Education Others (energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

North America Europe Asia Pacific RoW



