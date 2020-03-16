Computer Aided Detection Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Computer Aided Detection Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Hologic, ICAD, Agfa-Gevaert, EDDA Technology, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Invivo, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Siemens Healthineers ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Computer Aided Detection market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Computer Aided Detection, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Computer Aided Detection Market: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software is a set of algorithms that uses pattern recognition method predominantly to aid physicians for interpretation of medical images. Increasing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed. This factor increases the probability of risk for failure in detecting abnormalities. To rectify this situation, CAD as a diagnostic analysis technology was introduced to assist physicians in reducing detection errors. This is achieved by using the clinical images generated through various imaging modalities such as X-Ray imaging, MRI, and computed tomography and ultrasound imaging. In recent years, the global CAD market experienced strong growth owing to increasing awareness of cancer diagnosis in early stages. Incidences of various types of cancers such as lung, prostate, breast and colorectal cancer is gradually increasing. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated that more than one Mn people in U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2012, 14.1 Mn new cases of cancer were reported. It has also been reported that in the same year, 8.2 Mn people died of cancer, which accounted for 14% of the overall deaths in 2012. Cancers such as colorectal, lung, stomach, breast, prostrate, cervical cancer and leukemia are the most common types of cancer. A publication in association with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), stated that occurrence of cancer increased with the growing age of individuals.

Increasing awareness of successful cancer treatment which needs early diagnosis is driving the population towards routine checkups and is expected to boost global CAD market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, availing health insurance requires mandatory pre-screening tests for chronic diseases. Thus, as the demand for insurance will gradually increase, the need for precise screening tools shall also increase correspondingly. Hence, growth in demand for insurance policies is expected to increase the adoption rate of CAD solutions in diagnostic tools. High preference for digital breast tomosynthesis is another factor that drives the growth of the global computer aided detection market. In digital breast tomosynthesis, the radiation is more concentrated and imaging is done of the complete breast with limited degree scan. Most of the imaging done is by reconstruction and is generally based on expectation–maximization algorithm. Digital breast tomosynthesis is, therefore, a computer aided detection wherein great computational power and image construction algorithm is required to produce detailed images of the breast.

Split by Product Types:

⟴ Mammography

⟴ Ultrasound Imaging

⟴ Magnetic Resonance Imaging

⟴ Tomosynthesis

⟴ Computed Tomography

⟴ Others

Split by End User/Applications:

⟴ Hospitals

⟴ Diagnostic Centers

⟴ Research Centers

Computer Aided Detection Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

