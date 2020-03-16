Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Year 2020-2026 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Siemens, Bosch, Vigilant Solutions, CA Traffic, FLIR Systems
Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”
The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens
Bosch
3M
Vigilant Solutions
Vysionics
ARH
CA Traffic
Digital Recognition Systems
FLIR Systems
Image Sensing Systems
NDI Recognition Systems
LILIN
TitanHz
FIDA Systems Ltd.
Selex ES
Kritikal Solutions
Genetec Inc.
INEX/ZAMIR
MAV Systems Limited
Jenoptik
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Stationary
Portable
Segment by Application
Traffic Management
Parking
Other
