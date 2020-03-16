Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Aircraft Fittings Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”

Aircraft fittings are made of different materials including metal, plastic, polyester fiber, rubber and others.Stable GDP growth and strong passenger travel demand, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East, will drive the commercial aerospace sub industry growth, which will indirectly spur the demand for the aircraft fittings market.

The global Aircraft Fittings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Aircraft Fittings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Fittings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

B&E Manufacturing

Aerocom Specialty Fittings

Andair

ST?UBLI Connectors

Senior Ermeto

GENTEX

ALCEN

ITT AEROSPACE CONTROLS

Rapco

TITEFLEX EUROPE

Venair

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Plastic

Polyester Fiber

Rubber

Others

Segment by Application

Airliner

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

