Aircaft Brakes Market to increase efficiency and effectiveness by 2026 | key players like Honeywell, Safran, Meggitt, MATCO, ELECTROID
Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Aircaft Brakes Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”
Aircaft brakes slow the aircraft and stop it in a reasonable amount of time.The aircaft brakes market in the Asia-Pacific is poised to grow with rising disposable incomes and a booming travel and tourism industry.
The global Aircaft Brakes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Aircaft Brakes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircaft Brakes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell
Safran
United Technologies
Meggitt
Parker Hannifin
MATCO
Safran Landing Systems
AeroConversions
Airframes Alaska
Grove Aircraft
ELECTROID
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Disc Brakes
Dual Disc Brakes
Multiple Disc Brakes
Segment by Application
Airliner
General Aviation
Business Aircraft
Others
