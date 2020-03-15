NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for NGS-based RNA-sequencing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Oxford Nanopore

Agilent Technologies

BGI

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

Roche

Takara Bio

GENEWIZ

Hamilton

Macrogen

Zymo Research

Tecan Genomics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Research & Academia

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NGS-based RNA-sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NGS-based RNA-sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NGS-based RNA-sequencing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size

2.1.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production 2014-2025

2.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key NGS-based RNA-sequencing Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers NGS-based RNA-sequencing Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market

2.4 Key Trends for NGS-based RNA-sequencing Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….