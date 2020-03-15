Incredible Growth of Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Top Key Players: Quest Diagnostics,LabCorp,23 and Me,Any Lab Test Now,Color Genomics,Pathway Genomics,Konica Minolta,Myriad Genetics
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) laboratory testing, also known as direct access testing, permits consumers to order laboratory tests directly from a laboratory without necessarily having to work with their healthcare provider. These test results may be used to monitor an existing health condition, identify a previously unknown medical disorder, or provide data regarding personal health characteristics. DTC laboratory testing is a key element of ongoing efforts to increase individuals? engagement in managing their healthcare, and it is critical that DTC test results are accurate and well understood. Laboratory professionals play a vital role in this process.
In 2019, the global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2027.
The key players covered in this study Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market –
Quest Diagnostics
LabCorp
23 and Me
Any Lab Test Now
Color Genomics
Pathway Genomics
Konica Minolta
Myriad Genetics
Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market segment by Application, split into
Health
Genetic
Others
The Global Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market file enables new and existing businesses to deal with concerns concerning the power and boom prospects in their current method and enhances them with enough knowledge to make the required alterations. It presents an difficult view of the Global Direct-To-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market , which emphasizes on regions including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. North America is the vicinity amongst these that encompasses the highest market share while the Southeast Asia market shows significant growth and is becoming the fastest-growing region inside the industry.
