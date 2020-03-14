Assessment of the Global Car Rental Market

The recent study on the Car Rental market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Car Rental market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Car Rental market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Car Rental market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Car Rental market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Car Rental market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Car Rental market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Car Rental market across different geographies such as:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Latin America

MEA

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by segment, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have also been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the car rental market. While forecasting the market, sizing the current market is considered to be the starting point, which forms the basis for the forecast, as to how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the data via different analyses, based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the related markets. However, quantifying the market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the car rental market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the car rental market, by region, and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global car rental market.

Furthermore, to understand the key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of car rental market, Future Market Insights developed the market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Few of the market players featured in the section include:

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

The Hertz Corporation

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Europcar Group S.A.

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

Sixt SE

Al Futtaim Group

Localiza- Rent a Car SA

Eco Rent a Car

GlobalCARS

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Car Rental market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Car Rental market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Car Rental market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Car Rental market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Car Rental market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Car Rental market establish their foothold in the current Car Rental market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Car Rental market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Car Rental market solidify their position in the Car Rental market?

