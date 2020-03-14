Cancer Biomarkers 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
By Market Players:
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also comprises list major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the cancer biomarkers, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Merck & Co., Inc., Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, bioMérieux SA, Genomic Health, Inc. and others
The global cancer biomarkers market has been segmented as follows:
- Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Test Type
- PSA Tests
- CTC Tests
- AFP Tests
- CA Tests
- HER2 Tests
- BRCA Tests
- ALK Tests
- CEA Tests
- EGFR Mutation Tests
- KRAS Mutation Tests
- Others
- Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Disease Indication
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Melanoma
- Blood Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Others
- Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- North America
