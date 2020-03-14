The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Breast Pump Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Breast Pump market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Breast Pump market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Breast Pump market. All findings and data on the global Breast Pump market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Breast Pump market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Breast Pump market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Breast Pump market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Breast Pump market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global breast pumps market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about human milk banks. There are some factors related to the temporary breastfeeding difficulties, which are expected to drive overall growth of the breast pump market such as engorgement, poor attachment, breast refusal, nipple soreness etc. Companies are adopting various strategies to sustain in the market and create a distinct value proposition for diverse consumer segments in order to offer cost-effective treatment for breastfeeding. This is in turn expected to drive growth of the breast pumps market in developing regions.

The global breast pumps market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. However, declining birth rates, increasing ageing population, diseases and fertility-related issues and superior quality of substitute alternatives (lactation inducing remedies) is expected to hamper growth of the global breast pumps market.

Electric breast pumps to reflect high potential for growth in the global market during the forecast period

The breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology into electric breast pumps and manual breast pumps. The electric breast pumps are further sub-segmented into two segments: Single electric breast pumps and double electric breast pumps. The electric breast pump segment contributed the leading shares to the market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of breast pumps over a forecast period. The electric breast pump segment is estimated to reach high market valuation of more than US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value a little over US$ 900 Mn in 2017. The electric breast pump segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to register a high CAGR of 5.0% throughout the period of forecast. This segment dominated the global market since 2012 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The double electric breast pump sub segment is expected to largely contribute to the dominance of the parent segment. This sub segment is estimated to touch value around US$ 1 Bn by 2027 end and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The single electric breast pump sub segment is estimated to reach value of US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027.

Breast Pump Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Breast Pump Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Breast Pump Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

