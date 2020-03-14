Blow Fill Seal Technology Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Blow Fill Seal Technology Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Being a developed region, North America has a huge medical sector that is expected to support the demand for BFS technology in the region. North America is estimated to be the market leader in terms of BFS technology and is expected to register a value CAGR of 9.8%

The APEJ region is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period and represent total incremental opportunity of US$ 763 Mn

Western Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the BFS technology market as it spends hugely on the pharmaceutical sector. The region is slated to exhibit a value CAGR of 9.1%

MEA is anticipated to be the smallest contributor in the global BFS technology market over the forecast period

The blow fill seal technology market has grown significantly over the past few years due to increasing demand from the pharmaceuticals end-use segment for unit dose packaging, and more user-friendly drug delivery systems. The shifting trend of primary packaging material from glass to plastic is further fuelling market demand for blow fill seal technology in different regions. The blow fill seal technology market is also gaining substantial footprint in the APEJ region where it aids in tackling pharmaceutical counterfeits. With a surging demand from the pharmaceutical market, growth of blow fill seal technology products such as prefilled syringes and injectable is set to increase over the forecast period. Among the material types, polypropylene and LDPE plastic material is expected to remain the prime choice of manufacturers owing to high thermo stability and high temperature sterilisation resistance property. One of the main highlights of the blow fill seal technology market is an increase in raw material options for product packaging and introduction of the new blow fill insert seal technology. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) markets for blow fill seal technology are expected to witness high growth rates owing to their well-established pharmaceutical markets.

