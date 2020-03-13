The global Parking Management Solution market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Parking Management Solution market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Parking Management Solution market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Parking Management Solution market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Limited discount offer!!! Buy report exclusively before the offer ends!!!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10261?source=atm

Global Parking Management Solution market report on the basis of market players

Market Segmentation

The global parking management solution market is categorized based on type into parking meters (single-space parking meter) and parking kiosks (multi-space parking meter) type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different parking management solution providers through installed location types which includes on-street parking and parking venues (parking deck, parking complex, etc). The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global parking management solution market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America. The report also covers cross segmentation forecasts of Nordic countries.

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing parking management solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players operating in the global parking management solution market. The key market players profiled in this study include parking meter and kiosks providers and OEM’s. The prominent providers offering parking management solution include Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, IPS Group, Inc., METRIC Group Ltd., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc., J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc., POM Inc., and Cale Access AB (Cale Group AB).

Global Parking Management Solution Market

By Type

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

By Installed Location

Street Parking

Parking Venues

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10261?source=atm

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Parking Management Solution market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Parking Management Solution market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Parking Management Solution market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Parking Management Solution market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Parking Management Solution market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Parking Management Solution market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Parking Management Solution ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Parking Management Solution market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Parking Management Solution market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10261?source=atm