Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Peptic Ulcer Drugs market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Disease Indication

By Distribution Channels

By Region

By Region

This report covers the global peptic ulcer drugs market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacids, ulcer protective drugs, H2-antagonists, and antibiotics. The PPIs segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as gastritis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share contribution, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2022 end; whereas revenue from gastric ulcer segment is projected to expand at highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global market for peptic ulcer drugs.

By region, the market in North America is expected to lead in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for 67% share of overall marker revenue. Asia Pacific market accounted for 22% share in global peptic ulcer drugs market and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period, due to increasing recurrence of peptic ulcer disease. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to low accessibility to peptic ulcer drugs in the region.

Key segments covered

Product Type Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers Antacids H2-antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective Drugs

Disease Indication Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key features included in this report

Drivers and restraints of the peptic ulcer drugs market

Pipeline analysis and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of key players

Peptic ulcer drugs market estimates and forecast

The Peptic Ulcer Drugs market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market? Which market players currently dominate the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market? What is the consumption trend of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs in region?

The Peptic Ulcer Drugs market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market.

Scrutinized data of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Peptic Ulcer Drugs market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Trends influencing the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Report

The global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.