Assessment of the Global Optical Character Recognition Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

Market Segmentation

Global Optical Character Recognition Market, By Type

Software Desktop based OCR Mobile based OCR Cloud based OCR Multi-tenant cloud (Public cloud) Private Cloud Others (Batch OCR, Server based OCR etc.)

Service Consulting Outsourcing Implementation & Integration



Global Optical Character Recognition Market, By End-use

Retail

Government

BFSI

Education

Transport & Logistics

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Optical Character Recognition market with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



