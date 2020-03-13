OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

The global Off-The-Road Tyre market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Off-The-Road Tyre by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Rim Diameter ?29 inch

29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch

39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch

Rim Diameter ?49 inch

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

China National Tyre & Rubber

Continental

Alliance Tire Group

BKT

Guizhou Tire

Linglong Tire

Apollo

Pirelli

Prinx Chengshan

Double Coin Holdings

Triangle

Zhongce Rubber

Fujian Haian Rubber

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Shandong Yinbao

Doublestar

JK Tyre

Eurotire

Hawk International Rubber

Techking Tires

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Construction

Mining

Port

Agricultural

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Off-The-Road Tyre Industry

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Off-The-Road Tyre

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Off-The-Road Tyre

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Off-The-Road Tyre

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Off-The-Road Tyre Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Rim Diameter ?29 inch

Table Major Company List of Rim Diameter ?29 inch

3.1.2 29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch

Table Major Company List of 29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch

3.1.3 39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch

Table Major Company List of 39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch

3.1.4 Rim Diameter ?49 inch

Table Major Company List of Rim Diameter ?49 inch

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Michelin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Michelin Profile

Table Michelin Overview List

4.1.2 Michelin Products & Services

4.1.3 Michelin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Michelin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Bridgestone (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Bridgestone Profile

Table Bridgestone Overview List

4.2.2 Bridgestone Products & Services

4.2.3 Bridgestone Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bridgestone (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Goodyear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Goodyear Profile

Table Goodyear Overview List

4.3.2 Goodyear Products & Services

4.3.3 Goodyear Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Goodyear (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Titan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Titan Profile

Table Titan Overview List

4.4.2 Titan Products & Services

4.4.3 Titan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Titan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Yokohama Tire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Yokohama Tire Profile

Table Yokohama Tire Overview List

4.5.2 Yokohama Tire Products & Services

4.5.3 Yokohama Tire Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yokohama Tire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 China National Tyre & Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 China National Tyre & Rubber Profile

Table China National Tyre & Rubber Overview List

4.6.2 China National Tyre & Rubber Products & Services

4.6.3 China National Tyre & Rubber Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of China National Tyre & Rubber (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Continental (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Continental Profile

Table Continental Overview List

4.7.2 Continental Products & Services

4.7.3 Continental Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Continental (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Alliance Tire Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Alliance Tire Group Profile

Table Alliance Tire Group Overview List

4.8.2 Alliance Tire Group Products & Services

4.8.3 Alliance Tire Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alliance Tire Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 BKT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 BKT Profile

Table BKT Overview List

4.9.2 BKT Products & Services

4.9.3 BKT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BKT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Guizhou Tire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Guizhou Tire Profile

Table Guizhou Tire Overview List

4.10.2 Guizhou Tire Products & Services

4.10.3 Guizhou Tire Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Guizhou Tire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Linglong Tire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Linglong Tire Profile

Table Linglong Tire Overview List

4.11.2 Linglong Tire Products & Services

4.11.3 Linglong Tire Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Linglong Tire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Apollo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Apollo Profile

Table Apollo Overview List

4.12.2 Apollo Products & Services

4.12.3 Apollo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Apollo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Pirelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Pirelli Profile

Table Pirelli Overview List

4.13.2 Pirelli Products & Services

4.13.3 Pirelli Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pirelli (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Prinx Chengshan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Prinx Chengshan Profile

Table Prinx Chengshan Overview List

4.14.2 Prinx Chengshan Products & Services

4.14.3 Prinx Chengshan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Prinx Chengshan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Double Coin Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Double Coin Holdings Profile

Table Double Coin Holdings Overview List

4.15.2 Double Coin Holdings Products & Services

4.15.3 Double Coin Holdings Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Double Coin Holdings (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Triangle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Triangle Profile

Table Triangle Overview List

4.16.2 Triangle Products & Services

4.16.3 Triangle Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Triangle (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Zhongce Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Zhongce Rubber Profile

Table Zhongce Rubber Overview List

4.17.2 Zhongce Rubber Products & Services

4.17.3 Zhongce Rubber Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zhongce Rubber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Fujian Haian Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Fujian Haian Rubber Profile

Table Fujian Haian Rubber Overview List

4.18.2 Fujian Haian Rubber Products & Services

4.18.3 Fujian Haian Rubber Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fujian Haian Rubber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Shandong Taishan Tyre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Shandong Taishan Tyre Profile

Table Shandong Taishan Tyre Overview List

4.19.2 Shandong Taishan Tyre Products & Services

4.19.3 Shandong Taishan Tyre Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shandong Taishan Tyre (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Shandong Yinbao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Shandong Yinbao Profile

Table Shandong Yinbao Overview List

4.20.2 Shandong Yinbao Products & Services

4.20.3 Shandong Yinbao Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shandong Yinbao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Doublestar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Doublestar Profile

Table Doublestar Overview List

4.21.2 Doublestar Products & Services

4.21.3 Doublestar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Doublestar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 JK Tyre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 JK Tyre Profile

Table JK Tyre Overview List

4.22.2 JK Tyre Products & Services

4.22.3 JK Tyre Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of JK Tyre (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Eurotire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Eurotire Profile

Table Eurotire Overview List

4.23.2 Eurotire Products & Services

4.23.3 Eurotire Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Eurotire (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Hawk International Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Hawk International Rubber Profile

Table Hawk International Rubber Overview List

4.24.2 Hawk International Rubber Products & Services

4.24.3 Hawk International Rubber Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hawk International Rubber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Techking Tires (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Techking Tires Profile

Table Techking Tires Overview List

4.25.2 Techking Tires Products & Services

4.25.3 Techking Tires Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Techking Tires (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Construction

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Construction, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Construction, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Mining

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Mining, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Mining, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Port

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Port, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Port, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Agricultural

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Agricultural, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Agricultural, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

