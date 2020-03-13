Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2020 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.
The global Off-The-Road Tyre market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Off-The-Road Tyre by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Rim Diameter ?29 inch
29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch
39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch
Rim Diameter ?49 inch
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Michelin
Bridgestone
Goodyear
Titan
Yokohama Tire
China National Tyre & Rubber
Continental
Alliance Tire Group
BKT
Guizhou Tire
Linglong Tire
Apollo
Pirelli
Prinx Chengshan
Double Coin Holdings
Triangle
Zhongce Rubber
Fujian Haian Rubber
Shandong Taishan Tyre
Shandong Yinbao
Doublestar
JK Tyre
Eurotire
Hawk International Rubber
Techking Tires
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Construction
Mining
Port
Agricultural
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Off-The-Road Tyre Industry
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Off-The-Road Tyre
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Off-The-Road Tyre
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Off-The-Road Tyre
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Off-The-Road Tyre Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Rim Diameter ?29 inch
Table Major Company List of Rim Diameter ?29 inch
3.1.2 29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch
Table Major Company List of 29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch
3.1.3 39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch
Table Major Company List of 39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch
3.1.4 Rim Diameter ?49 inch
Table Major Company List of Rim Diameter ?49 inch
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Michelin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Michelin Profile
Table Michelin Overview List
4.1.2 Michelin Products & Services
4.1.3 Michelin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Michelin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Bridgestone (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Bridgestone Profile
Table Bridgestone Overview List
4.2.2 Bridgestone Products & Services
4.2.3 Bridgestone Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bridgestone (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Goodyear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Goodyear Profile
Table Goodyear Overview List
4.3.2 Goodyear Products & Services
4.3.3 Goodyear Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Goodyear (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Titan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Titan Profile
Table Titan Overview List
4.4.2 Titan Products & Services
4.4.3 Titan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Titan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Yokohama Tire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Yokohama Tire Profile
Table Yokohama Tire Overview List
4.5.2 Yokohama Tire Products & Services
4.5.3 Yokohama Tire Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yokohama Tire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 China National Tyre & Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 China National Tyre & Rubber Profile
Table China National Tyre & Rubber Overview List
4.6.2 China National Tyre & Rubber Products & Services
4.6.3 China National Tyre & Rubber Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of China National Tyre & Rubber (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Continental (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Continental Profile
Table Continental Overview List
4.7.2 Continental Products & Services
4.7.3 Continental Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Continental (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Alliance Tire Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Alliance Tire Group Profile
Table Alliance Tire Group Overview List
4.8.2 Alliance Tire Group Products & Services
4.8.3 Alliance Tire Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Alliance Tire Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 BKT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 BKT Profile
Table BKT Overview List
4.9.2 BKT Products & Services
4.9.3 BKT Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BKT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Guizhou Tire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Guizhou Tire Profile
Table Guizhou Tire Overview List
4.10.2 Guizhou Tire Products & Services
4.10.3 Guizhou Tire Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Guizhou Tire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Linglong Tire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Linglong Tire Profile
Table Linglong Tire Overview List
4.11.2 Linglong Tire Products & Services
4.11.3 Linglong Tire Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Linglong Tire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Apollo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Apollo Profile
Table Apollo Overview List
4.12.2 Apollo Products & Services
4.12.3 Apollo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Apollo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Pirelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Pirelli Profile
Table Pirelli Overview List
4.13.2 Pirelli Products & Services
4.13.3 Pirelli Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Pirelli (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Prinx Chengshan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Prinx Chengshan Profile
Table Prinx Chengshan Overview List
4.14.2 Prinx Chengshan Products & Services
4.14.3 Prinx Chengshan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Prinx Chengshan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Double Coin Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Double Coin Holdings Profile
Table Double Coin Holdings Overview List
4.15.2 Double Coin Holdings Products & Services
4.15.3 Double Coin Holdings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Double Coin Holdings (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Triangle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Triangle Profile
Table Triangle Overview List
4.16.2 Triangle Products & Services
4.16.3 Triangle Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Triangle (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Zhongce Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Zhongce Rubber Profile
Table Zhongce Rubber Overview List
4.17.2 Zhongce Rubber Products & Services
4.17.3 Zhongce Rubber Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zhongce Rubber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Fujian Haian Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Fujian Haian Rubber Profile
Table Fujian Haian Rubber Overview List
4.18.2 Fujian Haian Rubber Products & Services
4.18.3 Fujian Haian Rubber Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fujian Haian Rubber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Shandong Taishan Tyre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Shandong Taishan Tyre Profile
Table Shandong Taishan Tyre Overview List
4.19.2 Shandong Taishan Tyre Products & Services
4.19.3 Shandong Taishan Tyre Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shandong Taishan Tyre (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Shandong Yinbao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Shandong Yinbao Profile
Table Shandong Yinbao Overview List
4.20.2 Shandong Yinbao Products & Services
4.20.3 Shandong Yinbao Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shandong Yinbao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Doublestar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Doublestar Profile
Table Doublestar Overview List
4.21.2 Doublestar Products & Services
4.21.3 Doublestar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Doublestar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 JK Tyre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 JK Tyre Profile
Table JK Tyre Overview List
4.22.2 JK Tyre Products & Services
4.22.3 JK Tyre Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of JK Tyre (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Eurotire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Eurotire Profile
Table Eurotire Overview List
4.23.2 Eurotire Products & Services
4.23.3 Eurotire Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Eurotire (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Hawk International Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Hawk International Rubber Profile
Table Hawk International Rubber Overview List
4.24.2 Hawk International Rubber Products & Services
4.24.3 Hawk International Rubber Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hawk International Rubber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Techking Tires (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Techking Tires Profile
Table Techking Tires Overview List
4.25.2 Techking Tires Products & Services
4.25.3 Techking Tires Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Techking Tires (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Off-The-Road Tyre Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Construction
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Construction, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Construction, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Mining
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Mining, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Mining, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Port
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Port, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Port, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Agricultural
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Agricultural, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Agricultural, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Off-The-Road Tyre Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
