Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key players in global mushroom include Bonduelle SA, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Okechamp S.A., Costa Group, The Mushroom Company, Drinkwater’s Mushroom Ltd., Greenyard NV (Lutèce), Monaghan Mushrooms, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., and CMP Mushrooms.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Mushroom Market – By Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Global Mushroom market – Form Type?

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom Dried Mushroom Frozen Mushroom Canned Mushroom Others



Global Mushroom market – Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Global Mushroom market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

