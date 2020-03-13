Mobile Payment Technologies Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations
The global Mobile Payment Technologies market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Mobile Payment Technologies market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Mobile Payment Technologies market. The Mobile Payment Technologies market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type
- Near Field Communication
- QR Code Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type
- SMS-based
- USSD/STK
- Direct Operator Billing
- Digital Wallet
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfers & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Travel & Ticketing
- Others
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use
- Hospitality & Tourism Sector
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail Sector
- Health care
- Education
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The Mobile Payment Technologies market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market.
- Segmentation of the Mobile Payment Technologies market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Mobile Payment Technologies market players.
The Mobile Payment Technologies market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Mobile Payment Technologies for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Mobile Payment Technologies ?
- At what rate has the global Mobile Payment Technologies market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Mobile Payment Technologies market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
