The global EV Chargers market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of EV Chargers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AeroVironment

Chargepoint

ABB

Eaton

Leviton

Blink

Schneider

Siemens

General Electric

Panasonic

Chargemaster

Elektromotive

Clipper Creek

DBT CEV

Pod Point

BYD

NARI

Xuji Group

Potivio

Auto Electric Power Plant

Huashang Sanyou

Zhejiang Wanma

Puruite

Titans

Shanghai Xundao

Sinocharge

Ruckus New Energy Tech

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 EV Chargers Industry

Figure EV Chargers Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of EV Chargers

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of EV Chargers

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of EV Chargers

Table Global EV Chargers Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 EV Chargers Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Table Major Company List of On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

3.1.2 Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Table Major Company List of Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

3.2 Market Size

Table Global EV Chargers Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global EV Chargers Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global EV Chargers Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global EV Chargers Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global EV Chargers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global EV Chargers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 AeroVironment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 AeroVironment Profile

Table AeroVironment Overview List

4.1.2 AeroVironment Products & Services

4.1.3 AeroVironment Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AeroVironment (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Chargepoint (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Chargepoint Profile

Table Chargepoint Overview List

4.2.2 Chargepoint Products & Services

4.2.3 Chargepoint Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chargepoint (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 ABB Profile

Table ABB Overview List

4.3.2 ABB Products & Services

4.3.3 ABB Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ABB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Eaton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Eaton Profile

Table Eaton Overview List

4.4.2 Eaton Products & Services

4.4.3 Eaton Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Eaton (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Leviton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Leviton Profile

Table Leviton Overview List

4.5.2 Leviton Products & Services

4.5.3 Leviton Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Leviton (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Blink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Blink Profile

Table Blink Overview List

4.6.2 Blink Products & Services

4.6.3 Blink Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Blink (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Schneider (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Schneider Profile

Table Schneider Overview List

4.7.2 Schneider Products & Services

4.7.3 Schneider Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Schneider (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Siemens Profile

Table Siemens Overview List

4.8.2 Siemens Products & Services

4.8.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 General Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 General Electric Profile

Table General Electric Overview List

4.9.2 General Electric Products & Services

4.9.3 General Electric Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of General Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 AeroVironment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 AeroVironment Profile

Table AeroVironment Overview List

4.10.2 AeroVironment Products & Services

4.10.3 AeroVironment Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AeroVironment (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Panasonic Profile

Table Panasonic Overview List

4.11.2 Panasonic Products & Services

4.11.3 Panasonic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Panasonic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Chargemaster (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Chargemaster Profile

Table Chargemaster Overview List

4.12.2 Chargemaster Products & Services

4.12.3 Chargemaster Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chargemaster (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Elektromotive (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Elektromotive Profile

Table Elektromotive Overview List

4.13.2 Elektromotive Products & Services

4.13.3 Elektromotive Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Elektromotive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Clipper Creek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Clipper Creek Profile

Table Clipper Creek Overview List

4.14.2 Clipper Creek Products & Services

4.14.3 Clipper Creek Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Clipper Creek (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 DBT CEV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 DBT CEV Profile

Table DBT CEV Overview List

4.15.2 DBT CEV Products & Services

4.15.3 DBT CEV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DBT CEV (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Pod Point (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Pod Point Profile

Table Pod Point Overview List

4.16.2 Pod Point Products & Services

4.16.3 Pod Point Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pod Point (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 BYD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 BYD Profile

Table BYD Overview List

4.17.2 BYD Products & Services

4.17.3 BYD Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BYD (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 NARI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 NARI Profile

Table NARI Overview List

4.18.2 NARI Products & Services

4.18.3 NARI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NARI (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Xuji Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Xuji Group Profile

Table Xuji Group Overview List

4.19.2 Xuji Group Products & Services

4.19.3 Xuji Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Xuji Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Potivio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Potivio Profile

Table Potivio Overview List

4.20.2 Potivio Products & Services

4.20.3 Potivio Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Potivio (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Auto Electric Power Plant (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Profile

Table Auto Electric Power Plant Overview List

4.21.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Products & Services

4.21.3 Auto Electric Power Plant Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Auto Electric Power Plant (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Huashang Sanyou (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Huashang Sanyou Profile

Table Huashang Sanyou Overview List

4.22.2 Huashang Sanyou Products & Services

4.22.3 Huashang Sanyou Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Huashang Sanyou (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Zhejiang Wanma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Zhejiang Wanma Profile

Table Zhejiang Wanma Overview List

4.23.2 Zhejiang Wanma Products & Services

4.23.3 Zhejiang Wanma Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zhejiang Wanma (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Puruite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Puruite Profile

Table Puruite Overview List

4.24.2 Puruite Products & Services

4.24.3 Puruite Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Puruite (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Titans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Titans Profile

Table Titans Overview List

4.25.2 Titans Products & Services

4.25.3 Titans Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Titans (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Shanghai Xundao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Shanghai Xundao Profile

Table Shanghai Xundao Overview List

4.26.2 Shanghai Xundao Products & Services

4.26.3 Shanghai Xundao Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shanghai Xundao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Sinocharge (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Sinocharge Profile

Table Sinocharge Overview List

4.27.2 Sinocharge Products & Services

4.27.3 Sinocharge Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sinocharge (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Ruckus New Energy Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Ruckus New Energy Tech Profile

Table Ruckus New Energy Tech Overview List

4.28.2 Ruckus New Energy Tech Products & Services

4.28.3 Ruckus New Energy Tech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ruckus New Energy Tech (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global EV Chargers Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global EV Chargers Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global EV Chargers Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global EV Chargers Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global EV Chargers Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global EV Chargers Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America EV Chargers Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe EV Chargers Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific EV Chargers MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America EV Chargers Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa EV Chargers Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Residential Charging

Figure EV Chargers Demand in Residential Charging, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure EV Chargers Demand in Residential Charging, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Public Charging

Figure EV Chargers Demand in Public Charging, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure EV Chargers Demand in Public Charging, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure EV Chargers Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure EV Chargers Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table EV Chargers Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure EV Chargers Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure EV Chargers Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table EV Chargers Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table EV Chargers Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table EV Chargers Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table EV Chargers Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table EV Chargers Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global EV Chargers Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global EV Chargers Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global EV Chargers Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global EV Chargers Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa EV Chargers Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa EV Chargers Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table EV Chargers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table EV Chargers Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

