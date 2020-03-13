An automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS or AS/RS) consists of a variety of computer-controlled systems for automatically placing and retrieving loads from defined storage locations.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Mid Load

Autostore

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Arkrobot

Automation Logistics

Bastian Solutions

Beumer Group

Daifuku

Dematic GmbH

Flexe

Green Automated Solutions

Kardex Group

Knapp

Kubo Systems

Mecalux

Murata Machinery

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding

System Logistics

TGW Logistics

Vanderlande Industries

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Electronic & Semiconductor

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Unit Load

Table Major Company List of Unit Load

3.1.2 Mini Load

Table Major Company List of Mini Load

3.1.3 Vertical Lift Module

Table Major Company List of Vertical Lift Module

3.1.4 Carousel

Table Major Company List of Carousel

3.1.5 Mid Load

Table Major Company List of Mid Load

3.1.6 Autostore

Table Major Company List of Autostore

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Arkrobot (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Arkrobot Profile

Table Arkrobot Overview List

4.1.2 Arkrobot Products & Services

4.1.3 Arkrobot Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Arkrobot (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Automation Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Automation Logistics Profile

Table Automation Logistics Overview List

4.2.2 Automation Logistics Products & Services

4.2.3 Automation Logistics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Automation Logistics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Bastian Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Bastian Solutions Profile

Table Bastian Solutions Overview List

4.3.2 Bastian Solutions Products & Services

4.3.3 Bastian Solutions Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bastian Solutions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Beumer Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Beumer Group Profile

Table Beumer Group Overview List

4.4.2 Beumer Group Products & Services

4.4.3 Beumer Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beumer Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Daifuku (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Daifuku Profile

Table Daifuku Overview List

4.5.2 Daifuku Products & Services

4.5.3 Daifuku Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Daifuku (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Dematic GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Dematic GmbH Profile

Table Dematic GmbH Overview List

4.6.2 Dematic GmbH Products & Services

4.6.3 Dematic GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dematic GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Flexe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Flexe Profile

Table Flexe Overview List

4.7.2 Flexe Products & Services

4.7.3 Flexe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Flexe (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Green Automated Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Green Automated Solutions Profile

Table Green Automated Solutions Overview List

4.8.2 Green Automated Solutions Products & Services

4.8.3 Green Automated Solutions Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Green Automated Solutions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Kardex Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Kardex Group Profile

Table Kardex Group Overview List

4.9.2 Kardex Group Products & Services

4.9.3 Kardex Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kardex Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Knapp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Knapp Profile

Table Knapp Overview List

4.10.2 Knapp Products & Services

4.10.3 Knapp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Knapp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Kubo Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Kubo Systems Profile

Table Kubo Systems Overview List

4.11.2 Kubo Systems Products & Services

4.11.3 Kubo Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kubo Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Mecalux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Mecalux Profile

Table Mecalux Overview List

4.12.2 Mecalux Products & Services

4.12.3 Mecalux Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mecalux (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Murata Machinery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Murata Machinery Profile

Table Murata Machinery Overview List

4.13.2 Murata Machinery Products & Services

4.13.3 Murata Machinery Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Murata Machinery (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 SSI Schaefer Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 SSI Schaefer Group Profile

Table SSI Schaefer Group Overview List

4.14.2 SSI Schaefer Group Products & Services

4.14.3 SSI Schaefer Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SSI Schaefer Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Swisslog Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Swisslog Holding Profile

Table Swisslog Holding Overview List

4.15.2 Swisslog Holding Products & Services

4.15.3 Swisslog Holding Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Swisslog Holding (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 System Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 System Logistics Profile

Table System Logistics Overview List

4.16.2 System Logistics Products & Services

4.16.3 System Logistics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of System Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 TGW Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 TGW Logistics Profile

Table TGW Logistics Overview List

4.17.2 TGW Logistics Products & Services

4.17.3 TGW Logistics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TGW Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Vanderlande Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Vanderlande Industries Profile

Table Vanderlande Industries Overview List

4.18.2 Vanderlande Industries Products & Services

4.18.3 Vanderlande Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vanderlande Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Automotive

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Chemicals

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Chemicals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Aviation

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Aviation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.4 Demand in Electronic & Semiconductor

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Electronic & Semiconductor, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.5 Demand in E-Commerce

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in E-Commerce, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.6 Demand in Food & Beverages

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Food & Beverages, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.7 Demand in Healthcare

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.8 Demand in Metals & Heavy Machinery

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Metals & Heavy Machinery, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.9 Demand in Others

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

