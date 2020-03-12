The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Torque Sensors Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Torque Sensors market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Torque Sensors market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Torque Sensors market. All findings and data on the global Torque Sensors market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Torque Sensors market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Torque Sensors market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Torque Sensors market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Torque Sensors market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

On the basis of product type, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:

Rotary Torque Sensor

Reaction/ Static Torque Sensor

Optical Torque Sensor

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensor

Other – Magnetoelastic Torque Sensor

Of these, the rotary torque sensor segment accounted for the highest value share of the global torque sensor market in 2014. The global torque sensor market is mainly driven by factors such as emerging applications of torque sensors, rising demand for precise torque measurement technology, and high demand from the automotive application segment. Major trends observed in the global torque sensor market include the development of non-contact & wireless sensors, growing adoption of quality standard specifications (such as ISO 9000), and strict government regulations related to machine safety in developed countries.

The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of mechanical configuration and evaluates the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of mechanical configuration, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:

Shaft Style

Flange Style

Of the above segments, in terms of value, the flange style segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the torque sensor market is segmented as follows:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Other – Oil & Gas

Of these, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to contribute highest revenue to the global torque sensor market as compared to the other application segments. However, despite being the largest contributor to the global torque sensor market, the segment is expected to expand at a slower CAGR as compared to the other application segments

Leading market participants are focusing more on the development of innovative products in order to offer advanced solutions to their customers. For example, in June 2013, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., launched Wireless F/T for up to six ATI multi-axis force/torque transducers, which can be powered by internal battery as well as an external power source

The report also analyzes the market across various key regions and evaluates market size in terms of value for the forecast period (2015–2021).

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Of the aforementioned segments, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 31.9% value share of the overall market by the end of 2015 and it is expected to remain dominant through 2021. However, the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report on the global torque sensor market profiles key market players, including ABB Ltd., ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Crane Electronics Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, HBM GmBH, Sensor Technology Ltd., and Datum Electronics Limited.

Torque Sensors Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Torque Sensors Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Torque Sensors Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

