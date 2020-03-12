The global Tapping Sleeves market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tapping Sleeves market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Tapping Sleeves market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tapping Sleeves market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tapping Sleeves market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competitive landscape of the tapping sleeves market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive tapping sleeves market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the tapping sleeves market’s growth. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the tapping sleeves market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

The global tapping sleeves market report has profiled the top players having a global presence such as Mueller Water Products, AMERICAN (American Cast Iron Pipe Company), The Ford Meter Box Company, Inc., PowerSeal Corporation, JCM Industries Inc., Everett J. Prescott, Inc., Romac Industries, Inc., Robar Industries Ltd., Petersen Products Co., and UTS Engineering.

The tapping sleeves market is segmented as below.

Tapping Sleeves Market

By Material

Steel (Fabricated, Carbon, Stainless, etc.)

Ductile Iron

Cast Iron

By Inches

1-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

Above 40

By Fluid Motion

Liquid

Gas

Oil

By Application

Drinking Water Distribution

Wastewater Systems

Gas Solution

Petroleum Solution

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Tapping Sleeves market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tapping Sleeves market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

