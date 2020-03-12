According to a recent research study “Laboratory Information System Market, By Product (Laboratory Information Management Systems, Electronic Lab Notebooks) By Delivery Mode (On Premise, Web Hosted, Cloud Based) By Component (Software and Services) By End Use (Laboratories, Healthcare CROs, Pharmaceutical Companies & Related R&D Labs) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Laboratory Information System Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Laboratory Information System Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/laboratory-information-systems-lis-market-2144

The major players covered in Laboratory Information System Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Epic, Sunquest, LabWare, Core Informatics, Abbott Laboratories, LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabLynx, PerkinElmer, Waters, Agilent Technologies

Market Overview:

The LIS market witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to its widespread incorporation amongst laboratories to tackle operational workflow issues associated with regulatory compliance and data security. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced software solutions that facilitate clinical laboratory workflow management is anticipated to drive demand over the forecast period. For instance, many laboratories incorporate Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software to streamline the processing of sample data delivered to public health organizations.

The market is anticipated to witness growth due to the rising demand for scientific data integration solutions amongst the end-use industries including life sciences, contract research organizations, food & beverage, and chemicals. An increasing need for clinical workflow management in laboratories to improve operational efficiency is expected to propel the growth in the coming years. Furthermore, rising adoption of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) amongst independent and hospital-based labs to reduce the incidence of diagnostic errors and manage high data volumes is likely to boost the growth of the lab informatics market over the forecast period.In April 2017, Abbott Informatics launched upgraded version of STARLIMS laboratory information management system 11.4 in a probe to gain more market share

Segment Overview:

Key components analyzed in the laboratory information systems vertical are software and services. The services segment held the dominant share in 2015 and is expected to exhibit a sturdy growth rate in the future. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit growth owing to the introduction of technologically advanced software solutions, such as SaaS, which has revolutionized LIS.

The life sciences industry was the largest end-use segment and accounted for a share in 2018. Increasing advances in the healthcare industry due to rising R&D activities in the field of medical research is anticipated to fuel the demand for laboratory information systems in the coming years. Increasing incorporation of LIS, particularly in research & hospital labs, because of its growing application scope, including patient engagement, patient health information tracking, workflow management, billing, and quality assurance at hospitals, labs, and other life science companies, is expected to propel the laboratory informatics market growth. The CRO segment is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to the increasing outsourcing trend in the pharmaceutical & biotech industries

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/laboratory-information-systems-lis-market-2144

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Laboratory Information System Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Laboratory Information System Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Laboratory Information System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laboratory Information System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Laboratory Information System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/laboratory-information-systems-lis-market-2144

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

Global Market Size and Forecasts (2011 – 2020)

4.1 Global Market Breakdown by Application

4.2 Global Market Breakdown by Components

4.3 Global Market Breakdown by Delivery

4.4 Global Market Breakdown by Region

5. Global Market Breakdown by Application

5.1 Clinical LIS Market

5.2 Drug Discovery LIS Market

5.3 Industrial LIS Market Company Profiles

10.1 Cerner Corporation

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products and Services

10.2 Recent Developments

10.2.1 Key P&L Metrics

10.3 Eclipsys Corporation (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products and Services

10.3.3 Key P&L Metrics

10.4 LabVantage Solutions Inc

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products and Services

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 Key P&L Metrics

Continued…..

About Data Library Research

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com