According to a recent research study “HR Payroll Software Market, by Services (Installation, Up-gradation, Modification, HR Shared Services, and Service activity Reports), by Deployment (On Premises and Cloud Based), by Application (Payroll, Employees Benefits, Tax filings, Employees records, Performance review, Learning management, Time & Attendance, Leave Management, and Others), by End User (Large Scale Industry, Medium Scale Industry, Small Scale Industry, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, The Global HR Payroll Software Market is expected to grow from USD 4.81 Billion in 2018 to USD 9.34 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The HR Payroll Software Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

The major players covered in HR Payroll Software Market: SAP, Oracle, Ultimate software, SumTotal Systems, Sage, Ascentis, SuccessFactors, Pay Focus, BambooHR, Intruit, Halogen Software, UltiPro, Vibe HCM, Patriot Payroll, ADP, Epicore

Market Overview:

The Global HR Payroll Software Market was valued at USD 4.81 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 9.34 Billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.03%. Payroll and human resource (HR) are an important part in an organization which are responsible for looking after diverse functions, such as benefit deduction, bonus payment, vacation leaves, recruitment, salary hikes, and firing employees. This departments need to maintain important data, which is considered as confidential, including financial data, home addresses, employee information, and social security numbers. The deployment of payroll and HR software provides data confidentiality and access, process, operate, and manage organization’s several payroll and HR functions. The usage of payroll and HR software helps in decision-making and ease of doing business. This is expected to encourage the growth of the global payroll and HR software market in the forecasted period.

The Application of HR payroll software helped the organizations in organising, integration, and simplification of complex business process, reliable processing, reporting, and secure data, management, and accuracy are the major factors attributed to the growth of the HR payroll software market. It helps the administration to take fast decision, avoid discrepancy in work, work effectively, which likely bolster the demand for HR payroll software market during the projected period.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global HR Payroll Software Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of HR Payroll Software Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global HR Payroll Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HR Payroll Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of HR Payroll Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 HR Payroll Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global HR Payroll Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global HR Payroll Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global HR Payroll Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 HR Payroll Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players HR Payroll Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into HR Payroll Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Ultimate software

12.3.1 Ultimate software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 HR Payroll Software Introduction

12.3.4 Ultimate software Revenue in HR Payroll Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ultimate software Recent Development

Continued…..

